McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in McDonald’s by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.63.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.27. 1,060,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,186. The company has a market cap of $198.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.53 and a 200 day moving average of $282.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

