LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.5 %

APH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.87. 523,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

