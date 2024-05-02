LGT Group Foundation Acquires 54,288 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,288 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $94.41 and a one year high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.