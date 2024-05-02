Tower View Wealth Management LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.0% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.34. 1,045,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $490.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.