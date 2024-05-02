Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,198,000 after buying an additional 305,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,590,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,644,000 after buying an additional 127,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,597,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,055,000 after buying an additional 1,199,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,455,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,005,000 after buying an additional 500,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $486,128.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

