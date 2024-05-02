Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,757 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Mastercard worth $1,618,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 26.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,208,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,088 shares of company stock worth $215,249,338. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $440.62. 1,352,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,475. The stock has a market cap of $411.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.14.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

