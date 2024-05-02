Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 80,244 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,244 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 121,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 946,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.