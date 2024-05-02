Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Comcast by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 99,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 214,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 62,049 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 23,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 32,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

