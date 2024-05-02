Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Comcast by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 99,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 214,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 62,049 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 23,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 32,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

