First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

SLB traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. 1,370,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,077,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

