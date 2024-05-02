First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $529.23. 47,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $352.34 and a one year high of $544.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.30.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.