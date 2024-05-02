Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after buying an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,932,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,666,000 after buying an additional 2,933,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Shares of ET stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
