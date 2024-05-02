Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

