Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

ADI traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $192.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $204.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average is $187.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

