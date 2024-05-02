Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $125,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $10.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $766.30. 921,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $762.03 and its 200-day moving average is $669.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $414.31 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 59.28% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.