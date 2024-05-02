New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $18.05 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3,577.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 285,239 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

