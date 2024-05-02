Summit Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,813. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.91. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $204.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,013. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

