Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,265,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 30,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.92 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

