Dragonfly Energy’s (DFLI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dragonfly Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 805.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 794,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179,013 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
