Dragonfly Energy’s (DFLI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dragonfly Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 805.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 794,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179,013 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

