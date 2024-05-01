Win Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,542,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF alerts:

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DEF traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.82. 3,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $193.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.