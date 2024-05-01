Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $220,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $10.17 on Wednesday, hitting $252.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,278. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,859. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

