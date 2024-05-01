Win Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Win Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,830 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.75. 455,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,426. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.60 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.