Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 3.2% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $236.03. The company had a trading volume of 326,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,524. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.95 and its 200 day moving average is $235.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

