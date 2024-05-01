Win Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 573,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,663,339,000 after acquiring an additional 514,120 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $31.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,268.95. 487,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,310.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,143.82. The stock has a market cap of $588.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

