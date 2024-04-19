Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Repligen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,077,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,010,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,045,000 after acquiring an additional 208,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Repligen by 11.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,558,000 after acquiring an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $157.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.