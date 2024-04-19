Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Senior Officer Acquires C$59,713.50 in Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,713.50.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FRU opened at C$14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRU. CIBC lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.64.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

