Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.38.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $101.81 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 548,457 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,912,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,770,000 after buying an additional 301,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.