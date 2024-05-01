Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up about 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,466,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,179,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 838,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 129,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. 175,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.111 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

