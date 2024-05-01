PYA Waltman Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,187. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

