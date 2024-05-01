One Day In July LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

One Day In July LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,938 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,398,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,026 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 317,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022,986 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

