Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 81,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,012. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $584.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 115,866 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 76,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Stories

