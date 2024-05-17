Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $293,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,732 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. 1,939,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,549,026. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

