Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) CFO Quinn P. Fanning Sells 17,500 Shares

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Expro Group Price Performance

Expro Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 268,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,507. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -120.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Expro Group by 58.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

