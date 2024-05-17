Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.84.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $120.18 and a 1 year high of $219.36. The company has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

