Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and $1.32 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,160.40 or 1.00026085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011928 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

