Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,487,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $516.76. The stock had a trading volume of 83,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,811. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

