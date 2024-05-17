MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $62.46 or 0.00093032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $353.19 million and $8.24 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,160.40 or 1.00026085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011928 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,654,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,654,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 57.7325462 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $6,393,535.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

