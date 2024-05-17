Inceptionr LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,867,783 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.49. 4,392,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,563,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $130.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12. The company has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

