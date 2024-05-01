Naviter Wealth LLC Takes Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 181.8% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $984.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.39%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

