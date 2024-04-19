Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
EVGN stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 423.39% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
