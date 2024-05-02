Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JOUT stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

