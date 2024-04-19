Loop Capital Increases Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $1,500.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $600.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.3 %

SMCI stock opened at $928.48 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $956.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 465.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,369,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.