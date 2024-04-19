Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ADXS stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

