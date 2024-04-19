Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $925.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $976.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $893.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $954.14 and a 200-day moving average of $890.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,762,577,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

