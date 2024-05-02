Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock opened at $237.48 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.59.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.