Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 237 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 54,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $381.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.83 and its 200 day moving average is $372.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

