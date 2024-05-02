VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.13

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Price Performance
