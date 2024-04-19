StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

CLIR stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

