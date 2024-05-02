CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

CDW has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CDW has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDW to earn $10.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of CDW opened at $214.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 52-week low of $162.59 and a 52-week high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

