Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 48,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.9 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $457.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

