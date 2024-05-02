Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Cut by Analyst

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for H&E Equipment Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HEES

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of HEES opened at $44.79 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $555,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,896,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $114,779.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,528.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $555,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,896,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,800 shares of company stock worth $4,534,789. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.